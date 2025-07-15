TASS * CASA BIANCA: «TRUMP NON HA INCORAGGIATO L’UCRAINA A COMPIERE ULTERIORI ATTACCHI IN RUSSIA»

19.01 - martedì 15 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Trump non ha incoraggiato l’Ucraina a compiere ulteriori attacchi in Russia, afferma la Casa Bianca.

Karoline Leavitt ha affermato che il presidente degli Stati Uniti stava semplicemente ponendo una domanda, non incoraggiando ulteriori uccisioni

WASHINGTON, 15 luglio. /TASS/. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump non ha incoraggiato Vladimir Zelensky a compiere ulteriori attacchi in profondità all’interno della Russia, inclusa Mosca, contrariamente a quanto riportato dal Financial Times, ha dichiarato la portavoce della Casa Bianca Karoline Leavitt.

“Il presidente Trump stava semplicemente ponendo una domanda, non incoraggiando ulteriori uccisioni. Sta lavorando instancabilmente per fermare le uccisioni e porre fine a questa guerra”, ha dichiarato in una dichiarazione a Newsweek. “Il Financial Times è noto per estrapolare le parole dal contesto per ottenere clic, perché il suo giornale sta morendo”.

L’articolo del FT

Secondo il FT, Trump, in una conversazione con Zelensky il 4 luglio, ha discusso la possibilità di inviare ulteriori missili ATACMS in Ucraina e ha anche chiesto ulteriori attacchi in profondità nel territorio russo. Fonti hanno riferito al quotidiano, confermando altre notizie, che il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha chiesto a Zelensky della possibilità di colpire Mosca nel caso in cui Washington fornisse a Kiev armi a lungo raggio. Il quotidiano ha affermato che Trump ha chiaramente espresso il suo sostegno all’idea. Le fonti hanno affermato che Trump spera che gli attacchi costringano il Cremlino a sedersi al tavolo delle trattative. Secondo il rapporto, non è ancora chiaro se Trump finirà per inviare armi a lungo raggio a Kiev.

Il Financial Times ha riportato che, durante una conferenza sulla ricostruzione dell’Ucraina tenutasi a Roma la scorsa settimana, la delegazione statunitense ha fornito agli ucraini un elenco di potenziali armi che potrebbero essere fornite a Kiev tramite terze parti. Secondo il Financial Times, il coinvolgimento di terze parti offrirebbe a Trump l’opportunità di aggirare la decisione del Congresso di sospendere le consegne dirette di aiuti militari statunitensi, poiché le armi verrebbero prima vendute agli alleati europei, che le invieranno poi in Ucraina.

Il quotidiano ha affermato che la gittata di 300 chilometri dei missili ATACMS non è sufficiente per raggiungere Mosca o San Pietroburgo. Secondo il rapporto, Kiev aveva precedentemente chiesto a Washington missili Tomahawk con una gittata di 1.600 chilometri. Tuttavia, l’amministrazione Trump teme che l’Ucraina non si mostrerà prudente nel caso in cui ne entrasse in possesso, ha affermato il Financial Times.

La Casa Bianca non ha risposto alla richiesta dell’agenzia di stampa TASS di commentare il rapporto del Financial Times.

Il 14 luglio, Trump ha dichiarato che Washington avrebbe deciso di continuare a fornire armi e altri equipaggiamenti militari a Kiev se l’Europa si fosse fatta carico di tali forniture. La NATO avrebbe avuto il compito di coordinare le consegne. Ha inoltre affermato che gli Stati Uniti avrebbero imposto dazi all’importazione di circa 100 dollari alla Russia e ai suoi partner commerciali se Mosca e Washington non avessero raggiunto un accordo sulla questione ucraina entro 50 giorni.

///

Trump didn’t encourage Ukraine to make more strikes inside Russia, White House says

Karoline Leavitt said that the US president was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not encouraged Vladimir Zelensky to carry out further strikes deeper inside Russia, including on Moscow, in contrast to what the Financial Times reported, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war,” she said in a statement to Newsweek. “The Financial Times is notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks because their paper is dying.”

The FT report

According to the FT, Trump in a conversation with Zelensky on July 4 discussed the possibility of sending additional ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and also called for more strikes deeper inside Russian territory. Sources told the newspaper, confirming other news reports, that the US president asked Zelensky about the possibility of striking Moscow in the event that Washington provided Kiev with long-range weapons. The newspaper said Trump made it clear that he supports the idea. The sources said Trump hopes the strikes will force the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table. According to the report, it remains unclear whether Trump will end up sending long-range weapons to Kiev.

The FT reported that at a conference on rebuilding Ukraine in Rome last week, the US delegation gave the Ukrainians a list of potential weapons that could be supplied to Kiev through third parties. According to the FT, the involvement of third parties would give Trump an opportunity to circumvent the Congress decision to suspend direct deliveries of US military aid, as the weapons would first be sold to European allies, who will then send them to Ukraine.

The newspaper said that the 300-kilometer range of ATACMS missiles is insufficient for them to reach as far as Moscow or St. Petersburg. According to the report, Kiev previously asked Washington for Tomahawk missiles with a range of 1,600 kilometers. However, the Trump administration has concerns that Ukraine will lack restraint in case it gets a hold of them, the FT said.

The White House did not respond to a TASS request to comment on the FT report.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries. He also said that the US would impose import duties of about 100$ on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach a deal on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.

*

US President Donald Trump

© Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images