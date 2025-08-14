STARMER (SOCIAL “X“) * «HO PARLATO CON ZELENSKY ED ALTRI LEADER, STIAMO LAVORANDO PER UNA PACE GIUSTA E DURATURA IN UCRAINA»

11.55 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

Oggi ho parlato con @ZelenskyyUa @POTUS e altri leader. Stiamo lavorando con i nostri alleati e partner per una pace giusta e duratura in Ucraina. Non dovrebbero esserci decisioni sul futuro dell’Ucraina senza l’Ucraina.

///

I’ve been speaking with @ZelenskyyUa ,@POTUS and other leaders today. We are working with our allies and partners for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. There should be no decisions about the future of Ukraine without Ukraine.