REPUBBLICA CINESE * WANG YI, «PAKISTAN-INDIA, PRONTI A SVOLGERE UN RUOLO COSTRUTTIVO NEGLI SFORZI PER IL CESSATE IL FUOCO»

08.15 - domenica 11 maggio 2025

La Cina pronta a svolgere un ruolo costruttivo negli sforzi per il cessate il fuoco tra Pakistan e India: Ministro degli Esteri.

La Cina auspica e sostiene un rapido cessate il fuoco tra Pakistan e India, ed è disposta a continuare a svolgere un ruolo costruttivo in tal senso, ha dichiarato sabato il Ministro degli Esteri cinese Wang Yi.

Wang, che è anche membro dell’Ufficio Politico del Comitato Centrale del Partito Comunista Cinese, ha rilasciato queste dichiarazioni durante una telefonata con Mohammad Ishaq Dar, vice primo ministro e ministro degli Esteri pakistano.

In quanto paese vicino sia del Pakistan che dell’India, la Cina è preoccupata per l’escalation del conflitto tra i due Paesi, ha affermato Wang.

La Cina ritiene che il Pakistan risponderà alla situazione attuale con calma e prenderà decisioni in linea con i suoi interessi fondamentali e a lungo termine, ha aggiunto.

Dar ha affermato che il Pakistan è disposto a raggiungere un cessate il fuoco con l’India e risponderà a qualsiasi atto che violi la sua sovranità e integrità territoriale.

Sottolineando che il Pakistan è in prima linea nella lotta internazionale contro il terrorismo, Wang ha affermato che la Cina sostiene i suoi continui e risoluti sforzi antiterrorismo.

///

China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts: FM

Updated: May 11, 2025 09:26 Xinhua

BEIJING, May 10 — China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of the conflict between the two countries, Wang said.

China believes that Pakistan will respond to the current situation with calm, and make decisions in line with its fundamental and long-term interests, he added.

Dar said that Pakistan is willing to achieve a ceasefire with India, and will respond to any acts that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that Pakistan stands on the front line of the international fight against terrorism, Wang said China supports its continued firm counterterrorism efforts.