REPUBBLICA CINESE * TIANJIN – VERTICE “SCO“: «PER RAFFORZARE SICUREZZA, SVILUPPO E COOPERAZIONE TRA STATI MEMBRI»

07.40 - mercoledì 16 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

I leader di oltre 20 paesi e i responsabili di 10 organizzazioni internazionali parteciperanno al vertice di Tianjin dell’Organizzazione per la Cooperazione di Shanghai (SCO) e agli eventi correlati, ha dichiarato martedì il Ministro degli Esteri cinese Wang Yi.

Il vertice SCO di Tianjin si terrà dal 31 agosto al 1° settembre, ha dichiarato Wang a Tianjin durante un incontro stampa congiunto con il Segretario Generale della SCO Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Lo stesso giorno, Wang, che è anche membro dell’Ufficio Politico del Comitato Centrale del Partito Comunista Cinese, ha presieduto la riunione del Consiglio dei Ministri degli Affari Esteri degli Stati membri della SCO a Tianjin.

Hanno partecipato all’incontro il Ministro degli Esteri bielorusso Maksim Ryzhenkov, il Ministro degli Esteri indiano Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano Seyed Abbas Araghchi, il Vice Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Esteri del Kazakistan Murat Nurtleu, il Ministro degli Esteri del Kirghizistan Jeenbek Kulubaev, il Vice Primo Ministro e Ministro degli Esteri pakistano Mohammad Ishaq Dar, il Ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov, il Ministro degli Esteri tagiko Sirojiddin Muhriddin, il Ministro degli Esteri uzbeko Bakhtiyor Saidov, il Segretario Generale della SCO Nurlan Yermekbayev e il Direttore del Comitato Esecutivo della Struttura Regionale Antiterrorismo della SCO Ularbek Sharsheev.

Wang ha invitato gli Stati membri della SCO a impegnarsi per costruire un maggiore consenso sul rafforzamento dell’organizzazione, in modo da dimostrare un senso di responsabilità nei confronti della storia e del futuro. Ha proposto cinque suggerimenti per lo sviluppo dell’organizzazione.

Ha affermato che gli Stati membri dovrebbero rimanere fedeli all’aspirazione originaria e portare avanti lo Spirito di Shanghai, consolidare le fondamenta della sicurezza, perseguire il reciproco vantaggio e risultati vantaggiosi per guidare il nuovo motore dello sviluppo, perseguire l’amicizia e il buon vicinato e salvaguardare l’equità e la giustizia.

Wang ha espresso apprezzamento per il sostegno degli Stati membri al ruolo della Cina come presidente di turno, aggiungendo che la SCO è pronta a entrare in una nuova fase di sviluppo di alta qualità grazie agli sforzi congiunti degli Stati membri.

Le parti partecipanti hanno elogiato vivamente l’eccellente lavoro e i risultati positivi della Cina come presidente di turno, e hanno espresso la loro disponibilità a coordinarsi e collaborare con la Cina per garantire il successo del vertice di Tianjin.

Tutte le parti hanno pienamente riconosciuto l’importante ruolo della SCO nel rafforzare la fiducia reciproca strategica tra gli Stati membri, promuovere lo sviluppo e la prosperità regionale, mantenere la sicurezza comune e approfondire i legami tra i popoli.

Di fronte alla turbolenta situazione internazionale, tutte le parti hanno convenuto sulla necessità di promuovere ulteriormente lo Spirito di Shanghai, rafforzare la solidarietà e il coordinamento, salvaguardare la sovranità nazionale e l’integrità territoriale e combattere le “tre forze del male” del terrorismo, dell’estremismo e del separatismo.

Hanno inoltre concordato di rafforzare la cooperazione in vari campi, promuovere il dialogo tra diverse civiltà, sostenere congiuntamente l’autorità delle Nazioni Unite, contrastare l’unilateralismo e risolvere pacificamente le questioni più delicate attraverso il dialogo e la negoziazione, per apportare nuovi contributi alla pace e allo sviluppo mondiale.

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and related events, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

The SCO Tianjin summit will be held from August 31 to September 1, Wang said in Tianjin during a joint press meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

On the same day, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chaired SCO member states’ meeting of the council of the ministers of foreign affairs in Tianjin.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev attended the meeting.

Wang called on SCO member states to strive to build greater consensus on strengthening the organization in a manner that demonstrates a sense of responsibility towards history and the future. He proposed five suggestions on the organization’s development.

He said that member states should stay true to the original aspiration and carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, consolidate the foundation of security, pursue mutual benefit and win-win results to drive the new engine of development, pursue friendship and good-neighborliness, and safeguard fairness and justice.

Wang expressed appreciation for the support of member states for China’s role as the rotating chair, adding that the SCO is set to enter a new phase of high-quality development through member states’ joint efforts.

The participating parties highly commended China’s outstanding work and positive outcomes as the rotating chair, and expressed their willingness to coordinate and collaborate with China to ensure the success of the Tianjin summit.

All parties fully recognized the important role of the SCO in strengthening strategic mutual trust among member states, promoting regional development and prosperity, maintaining common security, and deepening the bonds between the peoples.

In the face of turbulent international situations, all parties agreed that it is essential to further promote the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, fight against the “three evil forces” of terrorism, extremism, and separatism.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, promote dialogue among different civilizations, jointly uphold the authority of the United Nations, oppose unilateralism, and peacefully resolve hotspot issues through dialogue and negotiation, to make new contributions to world peace and development.