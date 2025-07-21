Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

REPUBBLICA CINESE * LI QIANG: «VON DER LEYEN E COSTA VISITERANNO LA CINA IL 24 LUGLIO, IN CONFORMITÀ AGLI ACCORDI RAGGIUNTI»

07.39 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

Come concordato tra Cina e Unione Europea, il Presidente del Consiglio Europeo Antonio Costa e la Presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen visiteranno la Cina il 24 luglio. Il Presidente cinese Xi Jinping li incontrerà, ha annunciato lunedì a Pechino un portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri cinese.

Il portavoce ha affermato che il Premier cinese Li Qiang e i due leader dell’UE presiederanno congiuntamente il 25° Vertice Cina-UE.

As agreed between China and the European Union, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit China on July 24. Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with them, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday in Beijing.

The spokesperson said that Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the two EU leaders will jointly chair the 25th China-EU Summit.

