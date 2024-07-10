QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKING – EUROPE 2025 * «POLITECNICO MILANO PRIMA UNIVERSITÀ ITALIANA IN EUROPA (38MA CLASSIFICA MONDIALE) / TRENTO 186MA»

17.22 - mercoledì 10 luglio 2024

QS World University Rankings: Europe 2025. Discover the top universities in Europe with the QS World University Rankings: Europe 2025.

684 universities have been included in this year’s Europe rankings, from over 40 countries/territories.

ETH Zurich is the best university in Europe according to this ranking, finishing ahead of Imperial College London and the University of Oxford which are ranked second and third respectively.

The rest of the top 10 is completed by the University of Cambridge, UCL, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Manchester, King’s College London, Université PSL and EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne.

