PRESIDENZA DEL CONSIGLIO * AFGHANISTAN – COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA DRAGHI E CANCELLIERA MERKEL: « FOCUS SU PROTEZIONE UMANITARIA VERSO LE CATEGORIE PIÙ VULNERABILI, A PARTIRE DALLE DONNE »

A fronte dell’aggravarsi della situazione sul terreno in Afghanistan e nel quadro dei contatti internazionali avviati sulla crisi, il Presidente del Consiglio ha avuto stamattina una conversazione telefonica con la Cancelliera della Repubblica Federale di Germania, Angela Merkel.

Nel corso del colloquio è stata discussa la protezione umanitaria di quanti hanno collaborato con le Istituzioni italiane e tedesche in questi anni e delle categorie più vulnerabili, a partire dalle donne afghane. Sono state inoltre approfondite le possibili iniziative da adottare in ambito Unione Europea, G7 e G20 a favore della stabilità dell’Afghanistan e a tutela delle conquiste in materia di diritti umani e di libertà fondamentali conseguite nel corso degli ultimi vent’anni.

***

In light of the worsening of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and in the framework of ongoing international contacts on the crisis, Prime Minister Draghi had this morning a phone conversation with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Angela Merkel.

During the call the two leaders discussed the humanitarian protection of those who have cooperated with the Italian and German Institutions over the past years and of the most vulnerable categories, in particular the Afghan women. The two leaders also assessed the initiatives that could be adopted within the European Union, the G7 and the G20 to support Afghanistan’s stability and protect the achievements in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms reached in the last twenty years.