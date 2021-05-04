PRESIDENZA CONSIGLIO MINISTRI * COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO DRAGHI – QU DONGYU (FAO): « FOCUS SU IMPATTO PANDEMIA / SICUREZZA ALIMENTARE / AGRICOLTURA SOSTENIBILE »

Il Presidente del Consiglio Draghi ha avuto oggi una conversazione telefonica con il Direttore Generale della FAO, Qu Dongyu. Sono state affrontate, alla luce dell’impatto della pandemia, le prospettive della collaborazione in materia di sicurezza alimentare, agricoltura sostenibile e resilienza dei sistemi agroalimentari, nel quadro della Presidenza italiana del G20 e in vista del “Food Systems Summit” dell’ONU del prossimo settembre, il cui evento preparatorio sarà ospitato a Roma il prossimo luglio.

*

Prime Minister Draghi had today a phone call with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Given the impact of the pandemic, the perspectives of cooperation in the fields of food security, sustainable agriculture and resilience of the agri-food systems were discussed, in the framework of the Italian G20 Presidency and in view of the UN “Food Systems Summit”, in September, whose preparatory event will be hosted in Rome in July.