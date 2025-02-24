PRESIDENTE TRUMP (TRUTH) * TERZO ANNIVERSARIO GUERRA UCRAINA: «TRANSAZIONI DI SVILUPPO ECONOMICO TRA STATI UNITI E RUSSIA, I COLLOQUI STANNO PROCEDENDO BENE»

20.03 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Oggi, il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron si è unito a me nello Studio Ovale per parlare al Summit del G7. L’incontro è stato convocato dal Governatore canadese Justin Trudeau, attuale presidente del G7, per celebrare il terzo anniversario della guerra tra Russia e Ucraina, che non sarebbe mai iniziata se fossi stato Presidente.

Tutti hanno espresso il loro obiettivo di vedere la guerra finire e ho sottolineato l’importanza del vitale “Accordo sui minerali critici e sulle terre rare” tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina, che speriamo venga firmato molto presto! Questo accordo, che è una “Partenariato economico”, garantirà al popolo americano di recuperare le decine di miliardi di dollari e l’equipaggiamento militare inviati all’Ucraina, aiutando anche l’economia ucraina a crescere mentre questa guerra brutale e selvaggia giunge al termine.

Allo stesso tempo, sono impegnato in serie discussioni con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin in merito alla fine della guerra e anche alle principali transazioni di sviluppo economico che avranno luogo tra Stati Uniti e Russia. I colloqui stanno procedendo molto bene!

Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit. The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War – Which would have never started if I was President. Everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital “Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal” between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon! This deal, which is an “Economic Partnership,” will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end. At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!