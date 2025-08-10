PRESIDENTE MACRON (SOCIAL “X“) * «CONTINUERÒ A COLLABORARE STRETTAMENTE CON IL PRESIDENTE ZELENSKY, ED I NOSTRI PARTNER EUROPEI»

08.11 - domenica 10 agosto 2025

I have just spoken again with President Zelensky, as well as with Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Starmer.

We remain determined to support Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work undertaken within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing.

Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now.

Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake.

I will continue to coordinate closely with President Zelensky and our European partners.