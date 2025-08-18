PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «ZELENSKY PUÒ FERMARE SUBITO LA GUERRA O CONTINUARE A COMBATTERE»

08.12 - lunedì 18 agosto 2025

Il presidente ucraino Zelensky può porre fine alla guerra con la Russia quasi immediatamente, se lo desidera, oppure può continuare a combattere. Ricordate come è iniziato tutto. Non si può più tornare indietro con la Crimea data a Obama (12 anni fa, senza che venisse sparato un colpo!), e NON SI PUÒ ENTRARE NELLA NATO DA PARTE DELL’UCRAINA. Certe cose non cambiano mai!!!

////

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never