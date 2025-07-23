PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * USA-GIAPPONE: «INTESA RECORD, 550 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI E APERTURA AI MERCATI AGRICOLI ED AUTOMOBILISTICI»

08.37 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Abbiamo appena concluso un accordo colossale con il Giappone, forse il più grande mai concluso. Il Giappone investirà, su mia indicazione, 550 miliardi di dollari negli Stati Uniti, che ne riceveranno il 90% dei profitti. Questo accordo creerà centinaia di migliaia di posti di lavoro: non c’è mai stato niente di simile. Forse la cosa più importante è che il Giappone aprirà il suo Paese al commercio, inclusi automobili e camion, riso e alcuni altri prodotti agricoli, tra cui altri beni. Il Giappone pagherà agli Stati Uniti dazi doganali reciproci del 15%. Questo è un momento molto emozionante per gli Stati Uniti d’America, soprattutto per il fatto che continueremo ad avere ottimi rapporti con il Giappone. Grazie per l’attenzione!

We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits. This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs — There has never been anything like it. Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%. This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan. Thank you for your attention to this matter!