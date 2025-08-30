PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «UNA CORTE D’APPELLO HA ERRONEAMENTE AFFERMATO CHE I DAZI DOVREBBERO ESSERE RIMOSSI, SAREBBE UN DISASTRO PER IL PAESE»

08.59 - sabato 30 agosto 2025

TUTTI I DAZI SONO ANCORA IN VIGORE! Oggi una Corte d’Appello fortemente faziosa ha erroneamente affermato che i nostri dazi dovrebbero essere rimossi, ma sa che alla fine vinceranno gli Stati Uniti d’America. Se questi dazi venissero mai eliminati, sarebbe un disastro totale per il Paese. Ci renderebbe finanziariamente deboli e dobbiamo essere forti. Gli Stati Uniti non tollereranno più enormi deficit commerciali e dazi doganali e barriere commerciali non tariffarie ingiuste imposte da altri Paesi, amici o nemici, che minano i nostri produttori, agricoltori e tutti gli altri. Se lasciata in vigore, questa decisione distruggerebbe letteralmente gli Stati Uniti d’America.

All’inizio di questo fine settimana del Labor Day, dovremmo tutti ricordare che i DAZI sono lo strumento migliore per aiutare i nostri lavoratori e sostenere le aziende che producono ottimi prodotti MADE IN AMERICA. Per molti anni, i nostri politici insensibili e imprudenti hanno permesso che i dazi venissero usati contro di noi. Ora, con l’aiuto della Corte Suprema degli Stati Uniti, li useremo a beneficio della nostra nazione e renderemo l’America di nuovo ricca, forte e potente.

ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong. The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else. If allowed to stand, this Decision would literally destroy the United States of America.

At the start of this Labor Day weekend, we should all remember that TARIFFS are the best tool to help our Workers, and support Companies that produce great MADE IN AMERICA products. For many years, Tariffs were allowed to be used against us by our uncaring and unwise Politicians. Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again