PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * TERREMOTO NEL PACIFICO: «ALLERTA TSUNAMI PER HAWAII, ALASKA – COSTA OVEST USA E GIAPPONE»

09.01 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

A causa di un violento terremoto che ha colpito l’Oceano Pacifico, è in vigore un’allerta tsunami per chi vive alle Hawaii. Un’allerta tsunami è in vigore per l’Alaska e la costa pacifica degli Stati Uniti. Anche il Giappone è in avvicinamento. Visitate tsunami.gov/ per le ultime informazioni. RESTATE FORTI E STATE AL SICURO!

///

Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov/ for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!