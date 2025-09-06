PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * SANZIONE A GOOGLE: «L’EUROPA HA “COLPITO” UN’ALTRA GRANDE AZIENDA AMERICANA, È DAVVERO INGIUSTO»

08.12 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

L’Europa oggi ha “colpito” un’altra grande azienda americana, Google, con una multa di 3,5 miliardi di dollari, sottraendo di fatto denaro che altrimenti sarebbe andato a investimenti e posti di lavoro americani. Questa si aggiunge alle numerose altre multe e tasse emesse contro Google e altre aziende tecnologiche americane, in particolare. Davvero ingiusto, e il contribuente americano non lo tollererà! Come ho già detto, la mia Amministrazione NON permetterà che queste azioni discriminatorie rimangano in vigore.

Apple, ad esempio, è stata costretta a pagare 17 miliardi di dollari di multa che, a mio parere, non avrebbe dovuto essere inflitta: dovrebbero riavere indietro i loro soldi! Non possiamo permettere che questo accada alla brillante e senza precedenti ingegnosità americana e, se ciò dovesse accadere, sarò costretto ad avviare un procedimento ai sensi della Sezione 301 per annullare le sanzioni ingiuste imposte a queste aziende americane contribuenti. Grazie per l’attenzione!

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICA

///

Europe today “hit” another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 Billion Dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American Investments and Jobs. This is on top of the many other Fines and Taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech Companies, in particular. Very unfair, and the American Taxpayer will not stand for it! As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand.

Apple, as an example, was forced to pay $17 Billion Dollars in a Fine that, in my opinion, should not have been charged — They should get their money back! We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA