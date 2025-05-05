PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «RICOSTRUIAMO E APRIAMO ALCATRAZ, BASTA CRIMINALI NELLE NOSTRE STRADE»

08.14 - lunedì 5 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

RICOSTRUIAMO E APRIAMO ALCATRAZ! Per troppo tempo, l’America è stata afflitta da criminali viziosi, violenti e recidivi, la feccia della società, che non porteranno mai altro che miseria e sofferenza. Quando eravamo una nazione più seria, in passato, non esitavamo a rinchiudere i criminali più pericolosi e a tenerli lontani da chiunque potessero fare del male. È così che dovrebbe essere. Non tollereremo più questi criminali seriali che diffondono sporcizia, spargimenti di sangue e caos nelle nostre strade.

Ecco perché, oggi, ordino al Bureau of Prisons, insieme al Dipartimento di Giustizia, all’FBI e al Dipartimento per la Sicurezza Interna, di riaprire un’ALCATRAZ sostanzialmente ampliata e ricostruita, per ospitare i criminali più spietati e violenti d’America. Non saremo più tenuti in ostaggio da criminali, delinquenti e giudici che hanno paura di fare il loro lavoro e ci permettono di espellere i criminali entrati illegalmente nel nostro Paese. La riapertura di Alcatraz sarà un simbolo di Legge, Ordine e Giustizia. RENDERÀ L’AMERICA DI NUOVO GRANDE!

///

REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!