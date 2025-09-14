PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «PRONTO AD IMPORRE SANZIONI IMPORTANTI ALLA RUSSIA, QUANDO TUTTE LE NAZIONI NATO SMETTERANNO DI ACQUISTARE PETROLIO»

10.40 - domenica 14 settembre 2025

NAZIONI NATO E IL MONDO: “Sono pronto a imporre sanzioni importanti alla Russia quando tutte le nazioni NATO avranno concordato e iniziato a fare la stessa cosa, e quando tutte le nazioni NATO SMETTERANNO DI ACQUISTARE PETROLIO DALLA RUSSIA. Come sapete, l’impegno della NATO a VINCERE è stato di gran lunga inferiore al 100%, e l’acquisto di petrolio russo, da parte di alcuni, è stato scioccante! Indebolisce notevolmente la vostra posizione negoziale e il vostro potere contrattuale sulla Russia.

In ogni caso, sono pronto ad “andare” quando lo sarete voi. Dite solo quando? Credo che questo, più la NATO, come gruppo, che impone DAZI dal 50% al 100% alla CINA, da ritirare completamente dopo la fine della GUERRA con Russia e Ucraina, sarà di grande aiuto anche per PORRE FINE a questa GUERRA mortale, ma RIDICOLA. La Cina ha un forte controllo, e persino una presa, sulla Russia, e questi potenti dazi spezzeranno quella presa.

Questa non è la GUERRA DI TRUMP (non sarebbe mai iniziata se fossi stato Presidente!), è la GUERRA di Biden e Zelensky. Sono qui solo per contribuire a fermarla e salvare migliaia di vite russe e ucraine (7.118 vite perse solo la scorsa settimana. PAZZO!). Se la NATO fa come dico, la GUERRA finirà rapidamente e tutte quelle vite saranno salvate! Altrimenti, state solo sprecando il mio tempo, il tempo, l’energia e il denaro degli Stati Uniti. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICA.”

///

NATO NATIONS AND, THE WORLD: “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.

This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!). If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”