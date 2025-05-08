PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * PAPA LEONE XIV: «NON VEDO L’ORA DI INCONTRARE ROBERT FRANCIS PREVOST, SARÀ UN MOMENTO DAVVERO SIGNIFICATIVO»

22.45 - giovedì 8 maggio 2025

Congratulazioni al Cardinale Robert Francis Prevost, appena nominato Papa. È un grande onore sapere che è il primo Papa americano. Che emozione, e che grande onore per il nostro Paese. Non vedo l’ora di incontrare Papa Leone XIV. Sarà un momento davvero significativo!

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!