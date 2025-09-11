PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * MORTE DI CHARLIE KIRK: «LE BANDIERE DEGLI STATI UNITI SIANO AMMAINATE A MEZZ’ASTA, FINO A DOMENICA SERA»

08.50 - giovedì 11 settembre 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

In onore di Charlie Kirk, un vero grande patriota americano, ordino che tutte le bandiere americane degli Stati Uniti siano ammainate a mezz’asta fino a domenica sera alle 18:00.

Il Grande, e persino Leggendario, Charlie Kirk è morto. Nessuno ha capito o posseduto il Cuore della Gioventù negli Stati Uniti d’America meglio di Charlie. Era amato e ammirato da TUTTI, soprattutto da me, e ora non è più tra noi. Melania e le mie condoglianze vanno alla sua splendida moglie Erika e alla sua famiglia. Charlie, ti amiamo!

///

In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M.

The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!