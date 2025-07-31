PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * MESSICO: «ABBIAMO CONCORDATO DI PROROGARE I DAZI PER 90 GIORNI, 25% SU FENTANYL E AUTO / 50% SU METALLI»

17.57 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Ho appena concluso una conversazione telefonica con la Presidente del Messico, Claudia Sheinbaum, che si è rivelata molto proficua, in quanto ci stiamo conoscendo e comprendendo sempre di più. Le complessità di un accordo con il Messico sono in qualche modo diverse rispetto ad altre nazioni, a causa sia dei problemi che delle risorse del confine. Abbiamo concordato di prorogare, per un periodo di 90 giorni, esattamente lo stesso accordo che avevamo in essere nell’ultimo breve periodo, ovvero che il Messico continuerà a pagare una tariffa del 25% sul Fentanyl, una tariffa del 25% sulle automobili e una tariffa del 50% su acciaio, alluminio e rame.

Inoltre, il Messico ha accettato di abolire immediatamente le sue numerose barriere commerciali non tariffarie. Parleremo con il Messico nei prossimi 90 giorni con l’obiettivo di firmare un accordo commerciale entro i 90 giorni, o anche più a lungo. Erano presenti all’incontro il Vicepresidente JD Vance, il Segretario al Tesoro Scott Bessent, il Segretario di Stato Marco Rubio, il Segretario al Commercio Howard Lutnick, il Rappresentante per il Commercio degli Stati Uniti e Ambasciatore Jamieson Greer, il Capo di Gabinetto Susie Wiles e il Vice Capo di Gabinetto per le Politiche e Consigliere per la Sicurezza Interna degli Stati Uniti, Stephen Miller. La cooperazione al confine proseguirà per quanto riguarda tutti gli aspetti della sicurezza, inclusi il controllo della droga, la sua distribuzione e l’immigrazione illegale negli Stati Uniti. Grazie per l’attenzione!

///

I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border. We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer. Present at the meeting were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, United States Trade Representative and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and United States Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller. There will be continued cooperation on the Border as it relates to all aspects of Security, including Drugs, Drug Distribution, and Illegal Immigration into the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!