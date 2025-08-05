PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «L’INDIA RIVENDE IL PETROLIO RUSSO, AUMENTERÒ I DAZI DOGANALI»

07.59 - martedì 5 agosto 2025

L’India non solo acquista enormi quantità di petrolio russo, ma poi, gran parte del petrolio acquistato, lo rivende sul mercato libero, ricavandone profitti enormi. Non gli importa quante persone in Ucraina vengano uccise dalla macchina da guerra russa. Per questo motivo, aumenterò notevolmente i dazi doganali pagati dall’India agli Stati Uniti. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione!!! Presidente DJT

////

India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT