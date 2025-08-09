PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «L’INCONTRO TRA ME E PUTIN AVRÀ LUOGO IL 15 AGOSTO, NEL GRANDE STATO DELL’ALASKA»

08.46 - sabato 9 agosto 2025

L’attesissimo incontro tra me, in qualità di Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, e il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, avrà luogo venerdì prossimo, 15 agosto 2025, nel Grande Stato dell’Alaska. Seguiranno ulteriori dettagli. Grazie per l’attenzione!

///

The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!