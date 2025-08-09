Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «L’INCONTRO TRA ME E PUTIN AVRÀ LUOGO IL 15 AGOSTO, NEL GRANDE STATO DELL’ALASKA»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
08.46 - sabato 9 agosto 2025

L’attesissimo incontro tra me, in qualità di Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America, e il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, avrà luogo venerdì prossimo, 15 agosto 2025, nel Grande Stato dell’Alaska. Seguiranno ulteriori dettagli. Grazie per l’attenzione!

 

///

The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.