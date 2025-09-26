PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «L’EX CAPO DELL’FBI JAMES COMEY È STATO INCRIMINATO PER ATTI ILLEGALI ED ILLECITI, RENDIAMO L’AMERICA DI NUOVO GRANDE»

08.04 - venerdì 26 settembre 2025

GIUSTIZIA IN AMERICA! Uno degli esseri umani peggiori che questo Paese abbia mai conosciuto è James Comey, l’ex capo corrotto dell’FBI. Oggi è stato incriminato da una giuria popolare per due capi d’accusa per vari atti illegali e illeciti. È stato così dannoso per il nostro Paese, per così tanto tempo, e ora sta per essere ritenuto responsabile dei suoi crimini contro la nostra Nazione. RENDIAMO L’AMERICA DI NUOVO GRANDE!

JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!