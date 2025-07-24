PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * INTESA: «LA COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ACCETTA DI PAGARE 200 MILIONI DI DOLLARI E RIVEDERE LE POLITICHE DI AMMISSIONE»

08.22 - giovedì 24 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Sono lieto di annunciare che l’amministrazione Trump ha raggiunto un accordo storico con la Columbia University. La Columbia ha accettato di pagare una penale di 200 milioni di dollari al governo degli Stati Uniti per aver violato la legge federale, oltre a oltre 20 milioni di dollari ai propri dipendenti ebrei che sono stati illecitamente presi di mira e molestati. La Columbia si è inoltre impegnata a porre fine alle sue ridicole politiche DEI, ammettendo studenti ESCLUSIVAMENTE in base al MERITO e proteggendo le libertà civili dei propri studenti nel campus.

Numerosi altri istituti di istruzione superiore che hanno danneggiato così tante persone, sono stati così ingiusti e hanno speso ingiustamente fondi federali, in gran parte provenienti dal nostro governo, stanno per essere coinvolti. È un grande onore essere stati coinvolti e desidero ringraziare e congratularmi con la Segretaria Linda McMahon e con tutti coloro che hanno collaborato con noi a questo importante accordo. Desidero inoltre ringraziare e lodare la Columbia University per aver accettato di fare ciò che è giusto. Non vedo l’ora di vederli avere un grande futuro nel nostro Paese, forse più grande che mai!

I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration has reached a historic agreement with Columbia University. Columbia has agreed to pay a penalty of $200 Million Dollars to the United States Government for violating Federal Law, in addition to over $20 Million to their Jewish employees who were unlawfully targeted and harassed. Columbia has also committed to ending their ridiculous DEI policies, admitting students based ONLY on MERIT, and protecting the Civil Liberties of their students on campus. Numerous other Higher Education Institutions that have hurt so many, and been so unfair and unjust, and have wrongly spent federal money, much of it from our government, are upcoming. It’s a great honor to have been involved, and I want to thank and congratulate Secretary Linda McMahon, and all those who worked with us on this important deal. I also want to thank and commend Columbia University for agreeing to do what is right. I look forward to watching them have a great future in our Country, maybe greater than ever before!