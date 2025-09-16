PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «INTENDO CITARE IN GIUDIZIO IL NEW YORK TIMES, PER DIFFAMAZIONE E CALUNNIA»

08.01 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

Oggi ho il grande onore di intentare una causa per diffamazione e calunnia da 15 miliardi di dollari contro il New York Times, uno dei giornali peggiori e più degenerati nella storia del nostro Paese, divenuto un vero e proprio “portavoce” del Partito Democratico di Sinistra Radicale. Lo considero il più grande contributo illegale alla campagna elettorale di SEMPRE. Il loro appoggio a Kamala Harris è stato addirittura messo in prima pagina sul New York Times, cosa INAUDITA fino ad allora! Il “Times” ha utilizzato per decenni il metodo di mentire sul vostro Presidente preferito (IO!), sulla mia famiglia, sulla mia attività, sul Movimento America First, sul MAGA e sulla nostra Nazione nel suo complesso.

Sono ORGOGLIOSO di ritenere responsabile questo “giornale” un tempo rispettato, come stiamo facendo con le reti di fake news, come la nostra causa vinta contro George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney e 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, che sapevano di starmi “diffamando” falsamente attraverso un sistema altamente sofisticato di alterazione di documenti e immagini, che era, di fatto, una forma dolosa di diffamazione, e quindi sono stati liquidati con cifre record. Hanno praticato questo INTENTO e questo schema di abuso a lungo termine, che è sia inaccettabile che illegale. Al New York Times è stato permesso di mentire, diffamare e calunniare liberamente per troppo tempo, e questo finisce ORA! La causa è stata intentata nel Grande Stato della Florida. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione. RENDIAMO L’AMERICA DI NUOVO GRANDE!

Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual “mouthpiece” for the Radical Left Democrat Party. I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The “Times” has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole. I am PROUD to hold this once respected “rag” responsible, as we are doing with the Fake News Networks such as our successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely “smearing” me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts. They practiced this longterm INTENT and pattern of abuse, which is both unacceptable and illegal. The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW! The suit is being brought in the Great State of Florida. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!