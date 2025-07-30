PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * INDIA: «DAL PRIMO AGOSTO IMPONGO UN DAZIO DEL 25%, PER RAPPORTI CON LA RUSSIA E BARRIERE COMMERCIALI»

15.21 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Ricordate, sebbene l’India sia nostra amica, nel corso degli anni abbiamo fatto relativamente pochi affari con loro perché i loro dazi sono troppo alti, tra i più alti al mondo, e hanno le barriere commerciali non monetarie più rigide e odiose di qualsiasi altro Paese.

Inoltre, hanno sempre acquistato la stragrande maggioranza del loro equipaggiamento militare dalla Russia e sono il maggiore acquirente di ENERGIA della Russia, insieme alla Cina, in un momento in cui tutti vorrebbero che la Russia FERMASSSE LE UCCISIONI IN UCRAINA – TUTTO NON VA BENE! L’INDIA PAGHERA’ QUINDI UN DAZIO DEL 25%, PIÙ UNA PENALITÀ PER QUANTO SOPRA, A PARTIRE DAL PRIMO AGOSTO. GRAZIE PER L’ATTENZIONE A QUESTA QUESTIONE. MAGA!

////

Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!