PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «INCONTRO PRODUTTIVO TRA IL MIO INVIATO WITKOFF E PUTIN, TUTTI D’ACCORDO SULLA FINE DELLA GUERRA»

19.58 - mercoledì 6 agosto 2025

Il mio Inviato Speciale, Steve Witkoff, ha appena avuto un incontro molto produttivo con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin. Sono stati fatti grandi progressi! In seguito, ho aggiornato alcuni dei nostri alleati europei. Tutti concordano sul fatto che questa guerra debba finire, e lavoreremo per questo nei giorni e nelle settimane a venire. Grazie per l’attenzione!

 

///

 

My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

