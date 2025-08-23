PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «I DAZI RIDUCONO IL DEFICIT DI 4 TRILIONI, MA CALANO STIPENDI – BORSA – PAESE»

07.55 - sabato 23 agosto 2025

Sono lieto di annunciare che i rappresentanti della Sinistra Radicale che lavorano presso il Congressional Budget Office (CBO) hanno ora ammesso quanto sia stata incredibile la mia strategia tariffaria, affermando che “i dazi di Trump riducono il deficit di 4 trilioni di dollari”. Quando ho iniziato a proporre le mie politiche tariffarie, si sono rifiutati di riconoscere il potenziale SUCCESSO che ne sarebbe derivato. I deficit sono in CALO, le tasse sono in CALO, l’energia è in CALO, i prezzi in generale sono in CALO, le uniche cose che sono in CALO sono lo stipendio netto, il mercato azionario e il nostro Paese, che è il “PIÙ CALDO” al mondo. Grazie per l’attenzione!

////

I am pleased to announce that the Radical Left Representatives working at the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) have now admitted how incredible my Tariff strategy has been, saying that, “Trump’s Tariffs reduce the deficit by $4 Trillion Dollars.” When I began my Tariff policy suggestions, they refused to acknowledge the potential SUCCESS that would be derived. Deficits are DOWN, Taxes are DOWN, Energy is DOWN, Prices generally are DOWN, the only things that are UP are, Take Home Pay, the Stock Market, and our Country, which is the “HOTTEST” anywhere in the World. Thank you for your attention to this matter!