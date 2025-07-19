PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «HO INTENTATO UNA QUERELA CONTRO IL WALL STREET JOURNAL E MURDOCH, PER DIFFAMAZIONE E FAKE NEWS»

07.56 - sabato 19 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

ULTIME NOTIZIE: Abbiamo appena intentato una querela di enorme portata contro tutti coloro che sono coinvolti nella pubblicazione di un “articolo” falso, malevolo e diffamatorio, una FAKE NEWS, pubblicato su quell’inutile “rivista” che è il Wall Street Journal. Questa storica azione legale è stata intentata contro i cosiddetti autori di questa diffamazione, l’ormai caduto in disgrazia WSJ, nonché contro i suoi proprietari e affiliati, con Rupert Murdoch e Robert Thomson (qualunque sia il suo ruolo!) in cima alla lista.

Abbiamo orgogliosamente chiamato a rispondere delle loro azioni ABC e George Slopadopoulos, CBS e 60 Minutes, i falsi Premi Pulitzer e molti altri che trafficano e diffondono disgustose BUGIE, e persino FRODI, al popolo americano. Questa causa è stata intentata non solo per conto del vostro Presidente preferito, ME, ma anche per continuare a difendere TUTTI gli americani che non tollereranno più gli abusi dei media che diffondono fake news. Spero che Rupert e i suoi “amici” non vedano l’ora di assistere alle numerose ore di deposizioni e testimonianze che dovranno fornire in questo caso. Grazie per l’attenzione. RENDERÀ L’AMERICA DI NUOVO GRANDE!

////

BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS “article” in the useless “rag” that is, The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list. We have proudly held to account ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and 60 Minutes, The Fake Pulitzer Prizes, and many others who deal in, and push, disgusting LIES, and even FRAUD, to the American People. This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his “friends” are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!