PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «HO FERMATO UN’ALTRA GUERRA, THAILANDIA E CAMBOGIA HANNO FIRMATO LA PACE»

18.49 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

Ho appena parlato con il Primo Ministro ad interim della Thailandia e il Primo Ministro della Cambogia. Sono lieto di annunciare che, dopo il coinvolgimento del Presidente Donald J. Trump, entrambi i Paesi hanno raggiunto un CESSATE IL FUOCO e la PACE. Congratulazioni a tutti! Porre fine a questa guerra ci ha permesso di salvare migliaia di vite. Ho incaricato il mio Team Commerciale di riavviare i negoziati commerciali. Ho posto fine a molte guerre in soli sei mesi: sono orgoglioso di essere il Presidente della PACE!

Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce that, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE. Congratulations to all! By ending this War, we have saved thousands of lives. I have instructed my Trade Team to restart negotiations on Trade. I have now ended many Wars in just six months — I am proud to be the President of PEACE!