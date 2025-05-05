PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «HO APPENA PARLATO CON ERDOĞAN, PRONTI A COLLABORARE PER FERMARE LA GUERRA TRA RUSSIA E UCRAINA»

17.42 - lunedì 5 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Ho appena avuto un’ottima e produttiva conversazione telefonica con il Presidente della Turchia, Recep Erdoğan, su molti argomenti, tra cui la guerra con Russia e Ucraina, tutto ciò che riguarda la Siria, Gaza e altro ancora. Il Presidente mi ha invitato ad andare in Turchia in futuro e, allo stesso modo, lui verrà a Washington, D.C. Durante i miei quattro anni da Presidente, il mio rapporto con il Presidente Erdoğan è stato eccellente. Abbiamo collaborato a stretto contatto su numerose questioni, incluso il fatto che ha contribuito al rimpatrio negli Stati Uniti del Pastore Andrew Brunson, che era stato imprigionato, subito dopo la mia richiesta. In ogni caso, non vedo l’ora di collaborare con il Presidente Erdoğan per porre fine alla ridicola, ma mortale, guerra tra Russia e Ucraina, ORA!

///

I just had a very good and productive telephone conversation with the President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan, concerning many subjects, including the War with Russia/Ukraine, all things Syria, Gaza, and more. The President invited me to go to Turkey at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C. During my four years as President, my relationship with President Erdoğan was excellent. We worked together closely on numerous things, including the fact that he helped return Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was imprisoned, back to the United States — Immediately upon my request. In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!