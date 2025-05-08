PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «FIRMATO LO STORICO ACCORDO COMMERCIALE CON IL REGNO UNITO, IL PRIMO DAL GIORNO DELLA LIBERAZIONE»

17.21 - giovedì 8 maggio 2025

Oggi è un giorno incredibile per l’America, che concludiamo il nostro primo Accordo Commerciale Equo, Aperto e Reciproco, qualcosa di cui i nostri precedenti Presidenti non si sono mai preoccupati. Insieme al nostro forte alleato, il Regno Unito, abbiamo raggiunto il primo, storico Accordo Commerciale dal Giorno della Liberazione.

Nell’ambito di questo Accordo, l’America otterrà 6 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI di entrate esterne grazie ai dazi del 10%, 5 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI in nuove opportunità di esportazione per i nostri grandi allevatori, agricoltori e produttori, e migliorerà la sicurezza nazionale sia degli Stati Uniti che del Regno Unito attraverso la creazione di una Zona Commerciale per l’Alluminio e l’Acciaio e di una catena di approvvigionamento farmaceutica sicura. Questo Accordo dimostra che se si rispetta l’America e si presentano proposte serie, l’America è APERTA AGLI AFFARI. Molti altri arriveranno — RESTATE SINTONIZZATI!

///

Today is an incredible day for America as we deliver our first Fair, Open, and Reciprocal Trade Deal — Something our past Presidents never cared about. Together with our strong Ally, the United Kingdom, we have reached the first, historic Trade Deal since Liberation Day. As part of this Deal, America will raise $6 BILLION DOLLARS in External Revenue from 10% Tariffs, $5 BILLION DOLLARS in new Export Opportunities for our Great Ranchers, Farmers, and Producers, and enhance the National Security of both the U.S. and the UK through the creation of an Aluminum and Steel Trading Zone, and a secure Pharmaceutical Supply Chain. This Deal shows that if you respect America, and bring serious proposals to the table, America is OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Many more to come — STAY TUNED!