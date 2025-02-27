PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * FENTANYL: «NUOVE TARIFFE CONTRO LA CINA, PER FERMARE IL TRAFFICO DI DROGA»

15.16 - giovedì 27 febbraio 2025

La droga continua ad arrivare nel nostro Paese da Messico e Canada a livelli molto alti e inaccettabili. Una grande percentuale di queste droghe, molte delle quali sotto forma di Fentanyl, sono prodotte e fornite dalla Cina. Più di 100.000 persone sono morte l’anno scorso a causa della distribuzione di questi pericolosi e altamente assuefacenti VELENI. Milioni di persone sono morte negli ultimi due decenni. Le famiglie delle vittime sono devastate e, in molti casi, praticamente distrutte.

Non possiamo permettere che questo flagello continui a danneggiare gli Stati Uniti e, pertanto, finché non si fermerà o non sarà seriamente limitato, le TARIFFE proposte che entreranno in vigore il 4 MARZO entreranno effettivamente in vigore, come previsto. Alla Cina verrà inoltre addebitata una tariffa aggiuntiva del 10% in quella data. La data della tariffa reciproca del 2 aprile rimarrà pienamente valida ed efficace. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione. DIO BENEDICA L’AMERICA!

///

Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS. Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed.

We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled. China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!