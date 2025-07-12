PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * DAZI – LETTERA ALLA PRESIDENTE VON DER LAYEN: «IL TESTO INTEGRALE, TRADOTTO IN ITALIANO»

17.09 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale) ///

Sua Eccellenza Ursula von der Leyen

Presidente della Commissione Europea Bruxelles

È per me un grande onore inviarvi questa lettera, in quanto dimostra la forza e l’impegno delle nostre relazioni commerciali e il fatto che gli Stati Uniti d’America abbiano accettato di continuare a collaborare con l’Unione Europea, nonostante uno dei nostri maggiori deficit commerciali con voi.

Ciononostante, abbiamo deciso di andare avanti, ma solo con un Commercio più equilibrato ed equo. Pertanto, vi invitiamo a partecipare alla straordinaria economia degli Stati Uniti, di gran lunga il mercato numero uno al mondo. Abbiamo avuto anni per discutere delle nostre relazioni commerciali con l’Unione Europea e abbiamo concluso che dobbiamo abbandonare questi deficit commerciali a lungo termine, ampi e persistenti, generati dalle vostre politiche tariffarie e non tariffarie e dalle barriere commerciali. Il nostro rapporto è stato, purtroppo, tutt’altro che reciproco.

A partire dal 1° agosto 2025, applicheremo all’Unione Europea una tariffa di solo il 30% sui prodotti UE inviati negli Stati Uniti, distinta da tutte le tariffe settoriali. Le merci trasbordate per eludere una tariffa doganale più elevata saranno soggette a tale tariffa doganale più elevata.

Vi preghiamo di comprendere che il 30% è di gran lunga inferiore a quanto necessario per eliminare il divario di deficit commerciale che abbiamo con l’UE. Come sapete, non ci saranno tariffe doganali se l’Unione Europea, o le aziende all’interno dell’UE, decideranno di costruire o produrre prodotti negli Stati Uniti e, di fatto, faremo tutto il possibile per ottenere le autorizzazioni in modo rapido, professionale e sistematico, in altre parole nel giro di poche settimane.

L’Unione Europea consentirà un accesso completo e aperto al mercato statunitense, senza che ci vengano addebitate tariffe doganali, nel tentativo di ridurre l’elevato deficit commerciale. Se per qualsiasi motivo decidete di aumentare le vostre tariffe e di reagire, l’importo dell’aumento scelto verrà aggiunto al 30% da noi addebitato.

Vi preghiamo di comprendere che questi dazi sono necessari per correggere i molti anni di politiche tariffarie e non tariffarie e di barriere commerciali dell’Unione Europea, che causano gli ingenti e insostenibili deficit commerciali a danno degli Stati Uniti. Questo deficit rappresenta una grave minaccia per la nostra economia e, di fatto, per la nostra sicurezza nazionale!

Ci auguriamo di poter collaborare con voi come vostro partner commerciale per molti anni a venire. Se desiderate aprire i vostri mercati commerciali, finora chiusi, agli Stati Uniti ed eliminare le vostre politiche tariffarie e non tariffarie e le barriere commerciali, potremmo valutare una modifica a questa lettera. Queste tariffe potrebbero essere modificate, al rialzo o al ribasso, a seconda del nostro rapporto con il vostro Paese. Non rimarrete mai delusi dagli Stati Uniti d’America.

Grazie per l’attenzione!

Con i migliori auguri, ore 1:00,

Cordiali saluti,

DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICA

///

Her Excellency

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Brussels

Dear Madam President:

It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with The European Union, despite having one of our largest Trade Deficits with you. Nevertheless, we have decided to move forward, but only with more balanced and fair TRADE. Therefore, we invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far. We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge The European Union a Tariff of only 30% on EU products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade a higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. Please understand that the 30% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with the EU. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if The European Union, or companies within the EU, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely – In other words, in a matter of weeks.

The European Union will allow complete, open Market Access to the United States, with no Tariff being charged to us, in an attempt to reduce the large Trade Deficit. If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs and retaliate, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 30% that we charge. Please understand that these Tariffs are necessary to correct the many years of European Union Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause the large and unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. This Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!

We look forward to working with you as your Trading Partner for many years to come. If you wish to open your heretofore closed Trading Markets to the United States, and eliminate your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

With best wishes, 1 am,

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA