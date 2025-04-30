PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * DAZI: «IL NOSTRO PAESE PROSPERERÀ, MA DOBBIAMO LIBERARCI DEL “SOVRAPPREZZO” DI BIDEN»

15.32 - mercoledì 30 aprile 2025

Questo è il mercato azionario di Biden, non di Trump. Ho preso il controllo solo il 20 gennaio. I dazi inizieranno presto a entrare in vigore e le aziende stanno iniziando a trasferirsi negli Stati Uniti in numeri record. Il nostro Paese prospererà, ma dobbiamo liberarci del “sovrapprezzo” di Biden. Ci vorrà un po’, non ha NULLA A CHE VEDERE CON I DAZI, solo che ci ha lasciato con numeri negativi, ma quando il boom inizierà, sarà senza pari. SIATE PAZIENTI!!!

This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden “Overhang.” This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!