PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «DAZI, HO FIRMATO UN ORDINE ESECUTIVO CHE ESTENDE DI 90 GIORNI LA SOSPENSIONE TARIFFARIA ALLA CINA»

07.36 - martedì 12 agosto 2025

Ho appena firmato un ordine esecutivo che estenderà la sospensione tariffaria alla Cina per altri 90 giorni. Tutti gli altri elementi dell’accordo rimarranno invariati. Grazie per l’attenzione! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICA

I have just signed an Executive Order that will extend the Tariff Suspension on China for another 90 days. All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA