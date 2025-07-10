PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «DAL PRIMO AGOSTO METTERÒ UN DAZIO DEL 50% SUL RAME, SERVE ALLA SICUREZZA NAZIONALE»

09.23 - giovedì 10 luglio 2025

Annuncio un DAZIO del 50% sul rame, in vigore dal 1° agosto 2025, dopo aver ricevuto una solida VALUTAZIONE DELLA SICUREZZA NAZIONALE. Il rame è necessario per semiconduttori, aerei, navi, munizioni, data center, batterie agli ioni di litio, sistemi radar, sistemi di difesa missilistica e persino armi ipersoniche, di cui stiamo costruendo molte.

Il rame è il secondo materiale più utilizzato dal Dipartimento della Difesa! Perché i nostri sciocchi (e ANNULLATI!) “leader” hanno decimato questa importante industria? Questo DAZIO del 50% invertirà il comportamento sconsiderato e la stupidità dell’amministrazione Biden. L’America, ancora una volta, costruirà un’industria del rame DOMINANTE. QUESTA È, DOPO TUTTO, LA NOSTRA ETÀ DELL’ORO!

I am announcing a 50% TARIFF on Copper, effective August 1, 2025, after receiving a robust NATIONAL SECURITY ASSESSMENT. Copper is necessary for Semiconductors, Aircraft, Ships, Ammunition, Data Centers, Lithium-ion Batteries, Radar Systems, Missile Defense Systems, and even, Hypersonic Weapons, of which we are building many. Copper is the second most used material by the Department of Defense! Why did our foolish (and SLEEPY!) “Leaders” decimate this important Industry? This 50% TARIFF will reverse the Biden Administration’s thoughtless behavior, and stupidity. America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry. THIS IS, AFTER ALL, OUR GOLDEN AGE!