PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «CHIEDO UN CESSATE IL FUOCO IMMEDIATO TRA RUSSIA E UCRAINA, È IL MOMENTO DELLA PACE»

08.07 - venerdì 9 maggio 2025

I colloqui con Russia e Ucraina proseguono. Gli Stati Uniti chiedono, idealmente, un cessate il fuoco incondizionato di 30 giorni. Si spera che venga rispettato un cessate il fuoco accettabile ed entrambi i Paesi siano ritenuti responsabili del rispetto della sacralità di questi negoziati diretti. Se il cessate il fuoco non verrà rispettato, gli Stati Uniti e i loro partner imporranno ulteriori sanzioni. Migliaia di giovani soldati muoiono ogni settimana e tutti dovrebbero volere che questo finisca. Io lo voglio, e anche gli Stati Uniti d’America. Come Presidente, mi impegnerò a garantire la pace tra Russia e Ucraina, insieme agli europei, e sarà una pace duratura! Questo cessate il fuoco deve in ultima analisi portare a un accordo di pace. Tutto ciò può essere fatto molto rapidamente e sarò disponibile senza preavviso se necessario. Grazie per l’attenzione!

Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions. Thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP. I do, and the United States of America does, also. As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!