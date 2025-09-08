PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «CHIEDO AD HAMAS DI ACCETTARE LE MIE CONDIZIONI PER FAR TORNARE GLI OSTAGGI E PORRE FINE ALLA GUERRA, QUESTO È IL MIO ULTIMO AVVERTIMENTO»

07.50 - lunedì 8 settembre 2025

Tutti vogliono che gli ostaggi tornino a casa. Tutti vogliono che questa guerra finisca! Gli israeliani hanno accettato le mie condizioni. È ora che anche Hamas le accetti. Ho avvertito Hamas delle conseguenze del rifiuto. Questo è il mio ultimo avvertimento, non ce ne sarà un altro! Grazie per l’attenzione.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENTE DEGLI STATI UNITI D’AMERICA

Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA