PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * CBS E PARAMOUNT: «INTERVISTA A KAMALA HARRIS, HANNO IMBROGLIATO IL POPOLO AMERICANO A LIVELLI MAI VISTI PRIMA NELL’ARENA POLITICA»

18.07 - mercoledì 30 aprile 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Il caso che abbiamo contro 60 Minutes, CBS e Paramount è un vero VINCITORE. Hanno imbrogliato e frodato il popolo americano a livelli mai visti prima nell’arena politica. A Kamala Harris, durante il voto anticipato e subito prima del giorno delle elezioni, è stata posta una domanda e ha dato una risposta così pessima e incompetente che le sarebbe costata molti dei voti che alla fine ha ottenuto. È stata una risposta disastrosa! 60 Minutes e la sua casa madre, per evitare che questo avesse un impatto negativo su di lei, hanno rimosso e cancellato l’intera risposta di Kamala, ogni parola, e l’hanno sostituita con una risposta che lei stessa aveva dato in seguito a una domanda completamente diversa.

La nuova risposta non era buona, ma non dimostrava una grave incompetenza come quella rimossa da 60 Minutes. In altre parole, 60 Minutes ha perpetrato una gigantesca FRODE ai danni del popolo americano, della Commissione Elettorale Federale e del Sistema Federale delle Comunicazioni. Nonostante tutto quanto sopra, e l’ammissione di questo crimine da parte di Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes, e con altre simili omissioni corrotte di risposte alle domande, il New York Times in declino, che è una fake news sia nella scrittura che nei sondaggi, sostiene che “persone” abbiano dichiarato che il caso è infondato.

Non intendono questo, semplicemente hanno un caso incurabile di SINDROME DA SFIDA DI TRUMP, forse al punto che l’interiezione del Times li rende responsabili di ingerenza illecita, anche in ambito elettorale, che stiamo studiando attentamente. In sostanza, ciò che 60 Minutes e i suoi proprietari hanno commesso è una delle illegalità più eclatanti nella storia della radiodiffusione. Niente di simile, la creazione illegale di una risposta per un candidato presidenziale, è mai stato fatto prima; devono pagarne il prezzo, e anche il Times dovrebbe essere ritenuto responsabile per il loro probabile comportamento illecito. È fondamentale che questi bugiardi e truffatori siano chiamati a rispondere delle loro azioni!

The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER. They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena. Kamala Harris, during Early Voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the Votes that she ended up getting. It was a disastrous answer! 60 Minutes and its corporate parents, in order that this not have a negative impact on her, removed and deleted Kamala’s entire answer, every word of it, and replaced it with a response that she gave later on to an entirely different question. The new answer was not good, but it didn’t show Gross Incompetence like the one that was removed by 60 Minutes.

In other words, 60 Minutes perpetrated a Giant FRAUD against the American People, the Federal Elections Commission, and the Federal Communications System. Despite all of the above, and Paramount’s/CBS’/60 Minutes’ admittance to this crime and, with other similar corrupt removals of answers to questions, the Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that “people” said that the case is baseless. They don’t mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, possibly to the point where the Times’ interjection makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying. The bottom line is that what 60 Minutes and its corporate owners have committed is one of the most egregious illegalities in Broadcast History. Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior. It is vital to hold these Liars and Fraudsters accountable!