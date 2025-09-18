Popular tags:
PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * ANTIFA: «ORGANIZZAZIONE TERRORISTICA, SIANO INDAGATI COLORO CHE LA FINANZIANO»

08.56 - giovedì 18 settembre 2025

Sono lieto di informare i nostri numerosi patrioti statunitensi che sto classificando ANTIFA, UN DISASTRO MALATO, PERICOLOSO E RADICALE DI SINISTRA, COME UNA IMPORTANTE ORGANIZZAZIONE TERRORISTICA. Raccomanderò inoltre con forza che coloro che finanziano ANTIFA siano indagati a fondo, in conformità con i più elevati standard e prassi legali. Grazie per l’attenzione!

///

I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

