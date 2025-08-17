PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * ALASKA: «L’INCONTRO CON PUTIN È ANDATO MOLTO BENE, LUNEDÌ ZELENSKY VERRÀ A WASHINGTON»

09.30 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

Una giornata fantastica e di grande successo in Alaska! L’incontro con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin è andato molto bene, così come la telefonata a tarda notte con il Presidente ucraino Zelenskyy e diversi leader europei, tra cui l’autorevolissimo Segretario Generale della NATO. Tutti hanno deciso che il modo migliore per porre fine alla terribile guerra tra Russia e Ucraina è quello di giungere direttamente a un accordo di pace, che porrebbe fine alla guerra, e non a un semplice cessate il fuoco, che spesso non regge. Il Presidente Zelenskyy verrà a Washington, nello Studio Ovale, lunedì pomeriggio. Se tutto andrà per il meglio, fisseremo un incontro con il Presidente Putin. Potenzialmente, milioni di vite saranno salvate. Grazie per l’attenzione!

///

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!