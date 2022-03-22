ONU * GUERRA IN UCRAINA: SEGRETARIO GENERALE GUTERRES, « È IL MOMENTO DI FERMARE I COMBATTIMENTI, SI DEVE PASSARE DAL CAMPO DI BATTAGLIA AL TAVOLO DELLA PACE »

17.22 - martedì 22 marzo 2022

Un mese fa, la Federazione Russa ha lanciato una pesante invasione del territorio sovrano dell’Ucraina in violazione della Carta delle Nazioni Unite.

È stato fatto dopo mesi di costruzione di una forza militare di proporzioni smisurate lungo il confine ucraino.

Da allora, abbiamo visto atroci sofferenze umane e distruzioni in città, paesi e villaggi.

Bombardamenti sistematici che terrorizzano i civili.

Il bombardamento di ospedali, scuole, palazzi e abitazioni.

E tutto questo si sta intensificando – diventando più distruttivo e più imprevedibile di ora in ora.

Dieci milioni di ucraini sono stati costretti a lasciare le loro case e sono in fuga.

Ma la guerra non sta andando da nessuna parte, velocemente.

Per più di due settimane, Mariupol è stata circondata dall’esercito russo e incessantemente bombardata, colpita e attaccata.

Per cosa?

Anche se Mariupol cade, l’Ucraina non può essere conquistata città per città, strada per strada, casa per casa.

L’unico risultato di tutto questo è più sofferenza, più distruzione e più orrore a perdita d’occhio.

Il popolo ucraino sta sopportando un inferno – e i riverberi si stanno sentendo in tutto il mondo con i prezzi alle stelle di cibo, energia e fertilizzanti che minacciano di trasformarsi in una crisi globale della fame.

I paesi in via di sviluppo stavano già soffocando sotto il peso della COVID e la mancanza di accesso a finanziamenti adeguati.

Ora stanno anche pagando un prezzo pesante come risultato di questa guerra.

Allo stesso tempo, non possiamo perdere la speranza.

Dalla mia presa di contatto con vari attori, stanno emergendo elementi di progresso diplomatico su diverse questioni chiave.

C’è abbastanza sul tavolo per cessare le ostilità – ora … e negoziare seriamente – ora.

Questa guerra non può essere vinta. Prima o poi dovrà passare dal campo di battaglia al tavolo della pace.

Questo è inevitabile.

L’unica domanda è:

Quante altre vite devono essere perse?

Quante altre bombe devono cadere?

Quante Mariupol devono essere distrutte?

Quanti ucraini e russi saranno uccisi prima che tutti si rendano conto che questa guerra non ha vincitori – solo perdenti?

Quante altre persone dovranno morire in Ucraina, e quante persone nel mondo dovranno affrontare la fame perché tutto questo finisca?

Continuare la guerra in Ucraina è moralmente inaccettabile, politicamente indifendibile e militarmente insensato.

Quello che ho detto da questo podio quasi un mese fa dovrebbe essere ancora più evidente oggi.

Per qualsiasi misura – anche per il calcolo più accorto – è il momento di fermare i combattimenti ora e dare una possibilità alla pace.

È ora di porre fine a questa assurda guerra.

Grazie.

/////

One month ago, the Russian Federation launched a massive invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine in violation of the UN Charter.

It was done after months of building up a military force of overwhelming proportion along the Ukrainian border.

Since then, we have seen appalling human suffering and destruction in cities, towns and villages.

Systematic bombardments that terrorise civilians.

The shelling of hospitals, schools, apartment buildings and shelters.

And all of it is intensifying — getting more destructive and more unpredictable by the hour.

Ten million Ukrainians have been forced from their homes and are on the move.

But the war is going nowhere, fast.

For more than two weeks, Mariupol has been encircled by the Russian army and relentlessly bombed, shelled and attacked.

For what?

Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house.

The only outcome to all this is more suffering, more destruction, and more horror as far as the eye can see.

The Ukrainian people are enduring a living hell – and the reverberations are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis.

Developing countries were already suffocating under the burden of COVID and lack of access to adequate financing.

Now they are also paying a heavy price as a result of this war.

At the same time, we cannot lose hope.

From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues.

There is enough on the table to cease hostilities – now … and seriously negotiate — now.

This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table.

That is inevitable.

The only question is:

How many more lives must be lost?

How many more bombs must fall?

How many Mariupols must be destroyed?

How many Ukrainians and Russians will be killed before everyone realizes that this war has no winners — only losers?

How many more people will have to die in Ukraine, and how many people around the world will have to face hunger for this to stop?

Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical.

What I said from this podium almost one month ago should be even more evident today.

By any measure – by even the shrewdest calculation — it is time to stop the fighting now and give peace a chance.

It is time to end this absurd war.

Thank you.

—————————