NEWSWEEK * THE WORLD’S BEST HOSPITALS 2025 RANKING: «13 STRUTTURE ITALIANE NEI PRIMI 250 OSPEDALI AL MONDO» (NIGUARDA/GEMELLI/S. RAFFAELE/HUMANITAS/S. ORSOLA-MALPIGHI/PAPA GIOVANNI XXIII/BORGO TRENTO/PADOVA/S. MATTEO/SANT’ANDREA/CAREGGI/AOU/MOLINETTE)

37 – Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda (Milano)

44 – Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli (Roma)

54 – Ospedale San Raffaele – Gruppo San Donato (Milano)

61 – Istituto Clinico Humanitas (Rozzano)

73 – Policlinico Sant’Orsola-Malpighi (Bologna)

117 – Ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII (Bergamo)

119 – Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Integrata Verona – Ospedale Borgo Trento (Verona)

128 – Azienda Ospedale Università Padova(Padova)

135 – Ospedale Policlinico San Matteo (Milano)

177 – Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Sant’Andrea (Roma)

180 – Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Careggi (Firenze)

215 – Aou Policlinico di Modena (Modena)

219 -Presidio Ospedaliero Molinette – A.O.U. Città della Salute e della Scienza (Torino)

World’s Best Hospitals 2025

Few decisions carry more weight than selecting a hospital for yourself or a loved one. This choice is often made while feeling unwell or after a stressful diagnosis—making it all the more difficult. That’s why ready information about where world-class medical care is available can make all the difference in ensuring the best possible outcomes.

According to global data platform Statista, the number of hospitals worldwide is projected to reach 215,977 by 2026. With an overwhelming number of hospitals to choose from, most available resources fail to provide a full overview of the options.

To close the gap and help prospective patients find the best care possible, Newsweek and Statista are proud to present the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, which shares the top hospitals worldwide, as well as ranked by country, to provide choices that are tailored for your needs.

This year’s ranking lists the best hospitals in 30 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. These countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

The ranking is based on an extensive evaluation process, including an online survey of thousands of medical experts (doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals), patient experience data, hospital quality metrics and a PROMs Implementation Survey. Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) are defined as standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life.

Over 2,400 hospitals were ranked this year, but the list also highlights the top 250 hospitals worldwide. Among these standouts are Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Cleveland Clinic, Toronto General – University Health Network, The Johns Hopkins Hospital and Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset.

Having reliable and accessible data is essential when selecting a hospital for treatment. We hope this list is a trusted resource for patients, families and health care leaders seeking insights into the world’s top medical institutions.

Alexis Kayser, Healthcare Editor