MEF * EMISSIONE NUOVO BTP 10 ANNI: « AFFIDATO A BNP PARIBAS, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LTD, HSBC FRANCE, MONTE PASCHI  SIENA CAPITAL SERVICES BANCA PER IMPRESE SPA, NATWEST MARKETS PLC UNICREDIT SPA »

Emissione di un nuovo BTP 10 anni. Il Ministero dell’Economia e delle Finanze comunica di aver affidato a BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, HSBC France, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A, NatWest Markets PLC e UniCredit S.p.A il mandato per il collocamento sindacato di un nuovo benchmark a 10 anni BTP – scadenza 1° dicembre 2030. La transazione sarà effettuata nel prossimo futuro, in relazione alle condizioni di mercato.

Tale operazione è coerente con quanto contemplato nel recente aggiornamento delle Linee Guida per la Gestione del Debito Pubblico 2020, le quali prevedono la possibilità di ricorrere al sindacato di collocamento per l’emissione di titoli con scadenza inferiore o uguale ai 10 anni. Inoltre il programma di Emissione per il II° Trimestre 2020 ha previsto la possibile emissione di ulteriori nuovi titoli in aggiunta a quelli comunicati, in base alle condizioni dei mercati finanziari. L’emissione del nuovo BTP a 7 anni prevista per il secondo trimestre viene posticipata al terzo trimestre 2020 per tener conto dell’operazione annunciata.

Questo documento non può essere distribuito, direttamente o indirettamente, negli Stati Uniti d’America, Australia, Canada o Giappone. Questo documento (e le informazioni in esso contenute) non contiene e non costituisce un’offerta di vendita o un’offerta di acquisto di strumenti finanziari negli Stati Uniti d’America, Australia, Canada o Giappone o in altre giurisdizioni dove tale offerta sarebbe illegale. Gli strumenti finanziari a cui viene fatto riferimento non sono stati e non saranno registrati ai sensi del U.S. Securities Act of 1933, come modificato (il “Securities Act”) e non possono essere offerti o venduti negli Stati Uniti d’America o a U.S. persons, salvo il caso in cui siano registrati ai sensi del Securities Act o sulla base di esenzioni applicabili ai sensi del Securities Act. Tali strumenti finanziari non saranno oggetto di alcuna offerta pubblica negli Stati Uniti d’America.

Issuance of a new 10 year BTP. The Republic of Italy has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets Ltd, HSBC France, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A, NatWest Markets PLC and UniCredit S.p.A for a new syndicated 10 year BTP due 1st December 2030. The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

The transaction is consistent with what has been stated in the recently updated 2020 Public Debt Management Guidelines, which envisage the possibility to resort to the syndicated placement for the issuance of new benchmark with maturity equal or lower than ten years. Furthermore, the Issuance quarterly program for the second quarter of 2020 envisaged the possible issuance of further new securities in addition to those communicated, based on the market conditions.

The issuance of the new 7-year BTP scheduled for the second quarter is postponed to the third quarter of 2020 in order to take into account the announced operation.

Not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of such securities is intended to be made in the United States.

Rome, June 2nd, 2020