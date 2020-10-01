MEDIOBANCA SPA * ASTERION HA SOTTOSCRITTO CONTRATTI PER L’ACQUISTO DEL 24,1% DI RETELIT /  ASTERION ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A 24.1% STAKE IN RETELIT

Asterion ha sottoscritto contratti per l’acquisto del 24,1% di Retelit. In data 30 settembre 2020, Marbles S.r.l., società indirettamente posseduta dal fondo Asterion Industrial Infra Fund I, FCR, gestito da Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC, S.A., ha sottoscritto tre contratti per l’acquisto, direttamente e indirettamente, di una partecipazione complessiva pari al 24,10% del capitale sociale di Retelit S.p.A. società quotata sul segmento STAR del MTA.

In particolare:

a) Marbles ha firmato con Athena Capital Fund SICAV-FIS S.C.A., Oak Tree S.r.l. e Pilota S.r.l. un contratto per l’acquisto dell’intero capitale sociale di Fiber 4.0 S.p.A., che è titolare di 22.771.615 azioni, rappresentanti una partecipazione del 13.86% nel capitale sociale di Retelit. Il corrispettivo per il 100% di Fiber 4.0 è pari a circa Euro 49,7 milioni, ed è basato su una valorizzazione di Euro 2,85 per azione Retelit. Il closing dell’operazione è previsto per il 27 ottobre; e

b) Marbles ha, inoltre, sottoscritto un contratto con Axxion S.A. e un contratto con Frankfurter per l’acquisto di partecipazioni pari, rispettivamente, al 9,99% e allo 0,24% del capitale di Retelit a un prezzo complessivo di, rispettivamente, Euro 41,9 milioni ed Euro 1,0 milione, pari in entrambi i casi a Euro 2,55 per azione Retelit. L’acquisto di tali due partecipazioni è condizionato al perfezionamento dell’acquisto di Fiber 4.0 e all’ottenimento dell’autorizzazioni “Golden Power” e antitrust.

Marbles provvederà nei termini di legge a effettuare le necessarie comunicazioni.

Retelit è leader italiano indipendente nella fornitura di servizi in fibra all’ingrosso, con una piattaforma di circa 14.000 km di fibra, incluse reti urbane nelle 14 maggiori città, in grado di connettere più di 6.000 siti in rete. Costituita nel 1999 e quotata sulla borsa di Milano dall’inizio degli anni 2000, la Società offre ai propri clienti, che vanno dalle grandi società di telecomunicazione alle piccole medie imprese, una combinazione tra accesso wholesale, connettività B2B e servizi ICT di telecomunicazioni.

Asterion Industrial Partners

Asterion Industrial Partners è una società di gestione di investimenti che concentra la propria attività su investimenti nelle infrastrutture del mercato europeo di fascia media. Basata a Madrid, con uffici a Londra e Parigi, unisce un’esperienza operativa con una strategia industriale e un asset management attivo all’interno di una piattaforma indipendente e agile. Asterion si pone l’obiettivo di promuovere, sia per se stessa sia per le società nelle quali investe, trasparenza operativa, pratiche di investimento responsabili, le migliori strutture di governance e una cultura forte.

***

Asterion enters into agreements for the acquisition of a 24.1% stake in Retelit

October 1, 2020. On September 30, Marbles S.r.l., a company indirectly owned by Asterion Industrial Infra Fund I, FCR, a fund managed by Asterion Industrial Partners SGEIC, S.A., has entered into agreements for the acquisition, directly and indirectly, of an aggregate stake representing 24.10% of the share capital of Retelit S.p.A., a company listed on the STAR segment of the MTA. Specifically:

a) Marbles has executed with Athena Capital Fund SICAV-FIS S.C.A., Oak Tree S.r.l. and Pilota S.r.l. an agreement for the acquisition of the entire capital of Fiber 4.0 S.p.A., a company that owns 22,771,615 shares, representing a 13.86% stake in Retelit’s share capital. The purchase price for 100% of Fiber 4.0 is approximately €49.7m and is based on a value per Retelit share of Euro 2.85. The closing of the acquisition is set to occur on October 27; and

b) Marbles has also entered into an agreement with Axxion S.A. and an agreement with Frankfurter for the acquisition of stakes representing, respectively, 9.99% and 0.24% of Retelit’s share capital, at an aggregate price of, respectively, €41.9m and €1.0m, in each case equal to Euro 2.55 per Retelit share. The acquisition of these two stakes is conditional upon the consummation of the acquisition of Fiber 4.0 and the receipt of Italian “Golden Power” and antitrust clearances.

Marbles will make the required disclosures within the relevant statutory deadlines.

Retelit is one of Italy’s leading independent wholesale providers of fibre services, with a platform of ~14,000 km of fibre, including metropolitan networks in top 14 cities, connecting more than 6,000 on-net sites. Incorporated in 1999 and listed on the Milan stock exchange since early 2000’s, the Company offers a combination of wholesale access, B2B connectivity and ICT solutions and services to its customers, which range from large TelCos to small/mid- sized corporates.

About Asterion Industrial Partners

Asterion Industrial Partners is an independent investment management firm focusing on infrastructure investments in the European mid-market. Headquartered in Madrid and with presence in London and Paris, Asterion combines transactional and operational experience with an industrial approach and active asset management within an independent and nimble platform. Asterion aims to promote operational transparency, responsible investment practices, best-in-class governance and a strong culture both for itself and in the companies in which it invests.