ICAO * COVID-19: PRESIDENT SCIACCHITANO, « ONLY BY IMPLEMENTING EFFICIENT PUBLIC POLICIES AND STRATEGIES WILL A RECOVERY OF THE WORLDWIDE ECONOMY AFTER THE PANDEMIC »

The ICAO Council is urging States, international organizations and financial institutions to consider the critical importance of civil aviation to the recovery of the worldwide economy after COVID-19, declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). In recalling the UN Secretary General, António Guterres’ remarks, ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano reiterated that “We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations.

Secretary General Guterres underlined that after tackling the health emergency, we must focus on the social impact and the economic response and recovery, adding that creativity of the response must match the unique nature of the crisis.” “Similarly, the Leaders of the Group of Seven acknowledged that COVID-19 poses major risks for the world economy and committed themselves to address the economic impact of the outbreak,” President Sciacchitano highlighted. The President noted that the global response must consider the role of international air transport as a worldwide enabler in current times of crisis, through vital air cargo services supporting the global supply chains, rescue of stranded passengers, as well as timely emergency and humanitarian response capabilities.

He stressed that “maintaining the financial and functional operability of the global aviation system is a matter of urgency in order to establish a path towards a recovery from the economic hardships caused by COVID-19.” “Worldwide air transport connectivity stimulates economies through employment, trade and tourism, and supports States in achieving the Agenda 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” President Sciacchitano explained. “The Council of ICAO is calling on States and financial institutions to examine the best means of supporting sectoral stakeholders, airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, manufacturers, without prejudice to fair competition and by ensuring transparency. Only by implementing, on an urgent basis, efficient public policies and strategies in the aviation sector will a recovery of the worldwide economy after the pandemic be more easily achieved,” concluded President Sciacchitano.