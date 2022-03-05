IAEA * UCRAINA: GROSSI, « CENTRALE NUCLEARE DI ZAPORIZHHZHYA, SISTEMI DI SICUREZZA TECNICA INTATTI E I LIVELLI DI RADIAZIONE NORMALI »

19.47 - sabato 5 marzo 2022

IAEA Director General Statement on Situation in Ukraine. Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today it had been able to maintain communications with staff at the Zaporizhhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) where two out of six reactors were now operating, a day after Russian forces took control of the site in the country’s south-east, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

In regular updates to the IAEA, the Ukrainian regulatory authority and the plant management also confirmed that the technical safety systems were intact and radiation levels remained normal at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. One telephone communication line had been lost but another was still functioning, as was mobile phone communication.

The Ukrainian counterparts told the IAEA that the facility’s training centre – located separately from the reactor units – had suffered significant damage during the events early on 4 March, when Ukraine says it was hit by a projectile and a localised fire broke out that was later extinguished. There had also been damage to the site’s laboratory building and to an administrative structure, they added.

Of the plant’s six reactors, Unit 1 remained in planned maintenance, the operating power of Unit 2 had been increased to 760 Megawatt thermal (MWt) by 07:45 CET, Unit 3 had been disconnected from the grid and was in low power mode, Unit 4 was operating at 960MWt, which is near full capacity, and Units 5 and 6 were shutdown. The site’s spent fuel pools were operating normally. A visual inspection of the dry storage facility did not detect any damage, according to the information provided to the IAEA.

The safety systems of Ukraine’s three other nuclear power plants were operating and the regulator continued to receive online monitoring data regarding radiation levels at the sites, which were also as usual. Six of their combined total of nine reactors were currently operating, the regulator said.

Staff at the Chornobyl NPP – which is under the control of Russian forces since last week – have been on site since 23 February without being able to rotate the shift of technical personnel and guards, the regulator said.

Director General Grossi has repeatedly stressed the importance of staff operating Ukraine’s nuclear facilities being allowed to rest and rotate in order to be able to carry out their jobs safely and securely. He has also said that a “tense” situation with Russian forces controlling the Zaporizhhzhya NPP site and Ukrainian staff operating it “certainly cannot last for too long”. The head of the national operator Energoatom, Petro Kotin, informed the Director General on Friday that the plant was now allowed to change work shifts.

Dichiarazione del Direttore Generale dell’AIEA sulla situazione in Ucraina. Il regolatore nucleare ucraino ha dichiarato oggi all’Agenzia internazionale per l’energia atomica (AIEA) di essere stato in grado di mantenere le comunicazioni con il personale della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhhzhya (NPP), dove due reattori su sei erano ora operativi, un giorno dopo che le forze russe avevano preso il controllo del sito nel sud-est del Paese, ha affermato il Direttore Generale Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Negli aggiornamenti regolari dell’AIEA, l’autorità di regolamentazione ucraina e la direzione dell’impianto hanno anche confermato che i sistemi di sicurezza tecnica erano intatti e che i livelli di radiazione erano rimasti normali nella più grande centrale nucleare dell’Ucraina. Una linea di comunicazione telefonica era andata perduta ma un’altra era ancora funzionante, così come la comunicazione con i telefoni cellulari.

Le controparti ucraine hanno riferito all’AIEA che il centro di addestramento della struttura, situato separatamente dalle unità del reattore, aveva subito danni significativi durante gli eventi all’inizio del 4 marzo, quando l’Ucraina afferma di essere stata colpita da un proiettile ed è scoppiato un incendio localizzato che è stato successivamente estinto . C’erano stati danni anche all’edificio del laboratorio del sito e a una struttura amministrativa, hanno aggiunto.

Dei sei reattori dell’impianto, l’Unità 1 è rimasta in manutenzione programmata, la potenza operativa dell’Unità 2 era stata aumentata a 760 Megawatt termici (MWt) entro le 07:45 CET, l’Unità 3 era stata disconnessa dalla rete ed era in modalità a bassa potenza, L’unità 4 funzionava a 960 MWt, che è quasi a piena capacità, e le unità 5 e 6 sono state spente. Le piscine di combustibile esaurito del sito funzionavano normalmente. Un’ispezione visiva dell’impianto di stoccaggio a secco non ha rilevato alcun danno, secondo le informazioni fornite all’AIEA.

I sistemi di sicurezza delle altre tre centrali nucleari ucraine erano in funzione e l’autorità di regolamentazione ha continuato a ricevere dati di monitoraggio online relativi ai livelli di radiazione nei siti, che erano anche come al solito. Sei dei loro nove reattori combinati erano attualmente in funzione, ha affermato il regolatore.

Il personale della centrale nucleare di Chornobyl – che è sotto il controllo delle forze russe dalla scorsa settimana – è sul posto dal 23 febbraio senza poter ruotare il turno del personale tecnico e delle guardie, ha affermato il regolatore.

Il direttore generale Grossi ha ripetutamente sottolineato l’importanza che il personale che gestisce gli impianti nucleari ucraini possa riposare e ruotare per poter svolgere il proprio lavoro in modo sicuro. Ha anche affermato che una situazione “tesa” con le forze russe che controllano il sito della centrale nucleare di Zaporizhhzhya e il personale ucraino che lo gestisce “di certo non può durare troppo a lungo”. Il capo dell’operatore nazionale Energoatom, Petro Kotin, ha informato venerdì il direttore generale che l’impianto è ora autorizzato a cambiare turno di lavoro.

