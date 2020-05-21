GPI – TRENTO * NANOTECNOLOGIE – MONITORAGGIO PAZIENTI: « ACQUISITA LA SOCIETÀ MALTESE ” UMANA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES “, SEGNALATA TRA LE START UP PIù INNOVATIVE DA “ STARTUS INSIGHTS ” »

L’incontro tra Gpi (GPI:IM), società quotata sul mercato MTA leader nei Sistemi Informativi e Servizi per la Sanità e il Sociale, e Umana Medical Technologies (https://umanamedical.com/), start up maltese fondata nel 2017, si è trasformato nel tempo in una proficua sinergia sino a giungere, dopo un anno di collaborazione, alla scelta di trasformare la partnership in “impresa”. Gpi ha acquisito il controllo di Umana con l’obiettivo di unire le competenze, la visione e le forze per innovare i modelli socio-assistenziali.

La pandemia è stata banco di prova decisivo: Gpi, scesa in campo sin dai primi giorni dell’emergenza coronavirus per dare sostegno e servizi adeguati ai propri clienti, si è rivolta al team di Umana per progettare e mettere a disposizione degli Enti in tempi rapidissimi una soluzione che consentisse di monitorare i pazienti positivi al Covid-19 dalle loro case e in tempo reale. La collaborazione ha portato buoni risultati: la potenza del software e le tecnologie d’avanguardia sono state integrate in un unicum a valore aggiunto.

Umana Medical Technologies sviluppa soluzioni innovative per il monitoraggio socio-sanitario, quali i nanomaterial tatoo sensor, ossia sensori/tatuaggi basati su nanotecnologie, un cerotto facilmente applicabile al corpo umano che rileva i parametri vitali della persona e li trasmette al monitor cardiaco Umana T1. Questo cerotto risolve il problema di molti dispositivi wearable tradizionali che per dimensioni e uso risultano fastidiosi a chi li indossa. Questa sensoristica evoluta apre la strada nel campo del monitoraggio a lungo termine dei parametri fisiologici: si punta a realizzare un’infrastruttura equivalente a quella ospedaliera, che garantisce la massima qualità e affidabilità dei dati raccolti e analizzati.

Umana investe costantemente in ricerca e sviluppo con l’obiettivo di realizzare apparecchiature di monitoraggio non invasive e di applicare l’Internet of Things (IoT) per la raccolta e l’analisi di dati fisiologici. L’approccio include anche il ricorso all’intelligenza artificiale, ad esempio impiegando algoritmi di deep learning specializzati, combinati con piattaforme cloud e sistemi software e hardware integrati.

Il portato innovativo di Umana è stato riconosciuto a livello internazionale: nella classifica stilata da “StartUs Insights”[1], Osservatorio mondiale specializzato nell’individuazione di start up che propongono tecnologie dirompenti e modelli di business innovativi, Umana occupa la 23esima posizione su 30 – l’analisi ha considerato oltre 10.000 start up.

«La crisi sanitaria in Italia ha dato nuovo spazio alla partnership tra Gpi e Umana – spiega Adrian Attard Trevisan, CEO e co-fondatore di Umana – La sinergia che si è creata tra i team delle due Società è stata immediatamente evidente: ci siamo resi conto sul campo che le nostre visioni e i nostri obiettivi coincidono. Con l’operazione di oggi si apre un nuovo entusiasmante capitolo della vita di Umana Medical Technologies. Entrare a far parte del Gruppo Gpi testimonia l’eccellenza del prodotto a cui il nostro team ha lavorato: entrare in un grande Gruppo favorirà la crescita, continua ed esponenziale, che abbiamo sperimentato negli ultimi tre anni».

Così Fausto Manzana, Presidente e AD del Gruppo Gpi «Questa acquisizione è un nuovo, importante passo in avanti per il nostro Gruppo: all’espansione a livello internazionale si accompagna in questo caso un significativo apporto innovativo dal punto di vista tecnologico. Una giovane start up di successo come Umana può dare un contributo significativo al nostro progetto industriale, imprimendo una preziosa spinta “visionaria”, linfa vitale per immaginare un futuro diverso e possibile. In Umana vediamo la stessa lungimiranza e la stessa passione per l’assistenza sanitaria che hanno plasmato la storia di Gpi nei suoi oltre 30 anni di vita».

*

The meeting between Gpi (GPI: IM), a company listed on the MTA market, leader in Information Systems and Services for Health and Social Care, and Umana Medical Technologies (https://umanamedical.com/), a Maltese start-up founded in 2017, has transformed over time into a profitable synergy until, after a year of collaboration, it reached the choice of transforming the partnership into a “venture”. Gpi has now acquired control of Umana with the aim of combining the skills, vision and strengths to innovate the social-welfare models.

The pandemic was a decisive test case: Gpi, which had been on the field since the first days of the coronavirus emergency to provide adequate support and services to its customers, turned to the Umana team to plan and develop in a very short time, a solution that would allow you to monitor Covid-19 positive patients from their homes in real time. The collaboration has brought good results: the power of the software and cutting-edge technologies have been integrated into a unique value-added.

Umana Medical Technologies develops innovative solutions for socio-health monitoring, such as nanomaterial tattoo sensors, i.e. sensors / tattoos based on nanotechnologies, a patch easily applicable to the human body that detects the person’s vital parameters and transmits them to the Umana T1 cardiac monitor. This patch solves the problem of many traditional wearable devices that are annoying to the wearer due to their size and use. This advanced sensors opens the way in the field of long-term monitoring of physiological parameters: the aim is to create an infrastructure equivalent to that of the hospital, which guarantees the highest quality and reliability of the data collected and analyzed.

Umana constantly invests in research and development with the aim of creating non-invasive monitoring equipment and applying novel game changing technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), for the collection and analysis of physiological data. The approach also includes the use of artificial intelligence, such as using specialized deep learning algorithms, combined with cloud platforms and integrated software and hardware systems.

Umana’s innovative outlook has been recognized internationally: in the ranking compiled by “StartUs Insights”[2], a worldwide observatory specializing in the identification of start-ups offering disruptive technologies and innovative business models, Umana occupies the 23rd position out of 30 – the analysis considered over 10,000 start up.

«The health crisis in Italy has given new space to the partnership between GPI and Umana. — explains Adrian Attard Trevisan, CEO and co-founder of Umana – The synergy created between the teams of the two companies was immediately evident: we realized on the field that our visions and our objectives coincide. Today’s operation opens an exciting new chapter in the life of Umana Medical Technologies. Joining the Gpi Group testifies to the excellence of the product our team has worked on: joining a large Group will encourage the continuous and exponential growth that we have experienced in the past three years».

Fausto Manzana, President and CEO of the GPI Group commented: «This acquisition is a new, important step forward for our Group: the international expansion is accompanied in this case by a significant innovative contribution from a technological point of view. A successful young start-up like Umana can make a significant contribution to our industrial project, imparting a precious “visionary” dimension, the lifeblood for imagining a different and possible future. In Umana we see the same foresight and the same passion for health care that have shaped the history of Gpi in its over 30 years of life».