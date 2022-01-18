FRONTEX * RESULTS ACHIEVED IN 2021: « MORE THAN 2.000 STANDING CORPS DEPLOYED AT EU’S EXTERNAL, MORE THAN 1.000 PEOPLE SMUGGLERS IDENTIFIED » (PDF REPORT)

10:07 - 18/01/2022

2021 in brief. The year 2021 was a game-changer for Frontex and for the European Border and Coast Guard.

More than 2 000 standing corps deployed at EU’s external border and beyond, more than 17 000 people returned with Frontex support, more than 1 000 people smugglers identified. These are just some of the excellent results Frontex achieved in 2021.

With COVID-19 still ever-present, we managed to post the first standing corps officers to the EU’s external borders, run 19 operations, achieve significant result in combatting cross-border crime and supporting Member States with border management. The standing corps officers, coming from nearly all European countries, were tested in various countries and under a variety of conditions. They have worked at Finland’s South-eastern border, responded to the hybrid threats at the Eastern borders, assisted with evacuations from Afghanistan in Georgia and with border management in Cyprus. The hybrid threat at EU’s eastern frontier and the quick deployment of standing corps officers is proof that the service can support Member States in all types of challenges.

All these achievements go hand-in-hand with increased fundamental rights safeguards. In 2021, the Agency adopted the Fundamental Rights Strategy, recruited our new Fundamental Rights Officer and Fundamental Rights Monitors who regularly observe our operations.

2021 in breve

Il 2021 è stato un anno rivoluzionario per Frontex e per la guardia costiera e di frontiera europea.

Più di 2 000 corpi permanenti dispiegati alle frontiere esterne dell’UE e oltre, più di 17 000 persone sono tornate con il sostegno di Frontex, oltre 1 000 trafficanti identificati. Questi sono solo alcuni degli ottimi risultati raggiunti da Frontex nel 2021.

Con il COVID-19 ancora sempre presente, siamo riusciti a inviare i primi ufficiali di corpo permanenti alle frontiere esterne dell’UE, eseguire 19 operazioni, ottenere risultati significativi nella lotta alla criminalità transfrontaliera e sostenere gli Stati membri nella gestione delle frontiere. Gli ufficiali del corpo permanente, provenienti da quasi tutti i paesi europei, sono stati testati in vari paesi e in una varietà di condizioni. Hanno lavorato al confine sud-orientale della Finlandia, risposto alle minacce ibride ai confini orientali, assistito con le evacuazioni dall’Afghanistan in Georgia e con la gestione delle frontiere a Cipro. La minaccia ibrida alla frontiera orientale dell’UE e il rapido dispiegamento di ufficiali di corpo permanenti sono la prova che il servizio può sostenere gli Stati membri in tutti i tipi di sfide.

Tutti questi risultati vanno di pari passo con una maggiore tutela dei diritti fondamentali. Nel 2021, l’Agenzia ha adottato la Strategia sui diritti fondamentali, ha reclutato il nostro nuovo Funzionario per i diritti fondamentali e gli osservatori dei diritti fondamentali che osservano regolarmente le nostre operazioni.